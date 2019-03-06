Hunter safety classes offered March 23-24

Hunter safety classes are March 23-24, sponsored by the Carson Valley Chukar Club, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Hunter safety instructors will teach students the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to become a safe and responsible hunter.

Students may sign up by going to the Nevada Department of Wildlife web site at http://www.ndow.org and clicking the education tab.

Once registered, students must complete the independent study course work before attending the class.

Students can get the workbook from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Cost of the class is $5, and students should bring a sack lunch.

Cow Pasture Golf Tournament set

The Antelope Valley Lions Club is hosting its 19th annual Cow Pasture Golf Tournament 9 a.m. April 6.

Located seven miles south of Topaz Lake off Highway 395 on Topaz Lane, the annual fundraiser is held on the Baldo Giorgi property. Follow the signs to the clubhouse and course.

The $30 per player fee includes a barbecue lunch, beer, soda and water through the nine holes of golf. After lunch, prizes will be awarded to the first three teams

Funds go to the Antelope Valley Lions Club Scholarship Fund for Coleville High School graduates, in memory of Jackie Giorgi.

For more information, call Dave Murray at 530-495-2822, Mike Katusich at 530-721-5536 or Clint Hershey at 530-495-2935.

Holy Roll-In Classic golf set

The St. Gall Holy Roll-In Classic No. 14 is set for Friday, May 3. Edgewood Tahoe has generously donated its golf course for the one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

This year will be similar to the 2017 tournament. Tri Tip and Chicken barbecue lunch will be served prior to the start. Your entry fee will include a golf shirt, lunch, round of golf and one drink. There will be awards presented for closest to the hole on all par 3s.

The event will be a four-person scramble. Cost is $150 per person. Check in is at 10 a.m., lunch is at 11 and shotgun start is at noon.

A full field of 144 is expected. For information, call Ron Bankofier, 775-782-9102. Entry forms with full payment are due by April 12. Make checks payable to Knights of Columbus and mail to P.O. Box 2170 Minden 89423.

To register visit http://www.saintgall.org/images/StGallPDFs/K_of_C_Registraion_Form.pdf.

Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club set upcoming season

The Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club (GLLGC) will kick off the 2019 golfing season on Tuesday, April 2. Women golfers ages 18 and over are invited to join this friendly group of women golfers. Weekly tournaments are offered for members on Tuesday mornings at one of the Genoa Lakes Golf Club courses, beginning in April and continuing through mid-October.

A $7 buy-in is required to participate in weekly tournaments and closest to the pin contests. Membership dues are $145 per year and cover GHIN handicap dues, 3 complimentary luncheons, hole-in-one fund and year-end awards. All GLLGC members with an established GHIN handicap are eligible to participate in Northern Nevada Golf Association's High Sierra Team Play for an additional $5 per year. Team play provides the opportunity to meet women golfers from all over Northern Nevada and play many of the area's interesting and challenging golf courses.

For information or to obtain a membership application, contact GLLGC president, Sondi Goldstone, at 415-794-8785.

Carson Valley women's golf seek members

The Carson Valley Women's Golf club would like to invite any interested women to join the club for the 10th season of women's play. Opening day is Tuesday, April 2. A continental breakfast will be provided at 8:30 a.m., prior to tee-off at 9:30.

All women golfers, of any age, or any skill level would enjoy this morning round. It's a wonderful way to meet women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport.

The G9 ladies is a weekly group playing nine holes at CVWC, on Thursday afternoons, beginning April 4. This if for any women who may not have the time for a full round during the day, or would rather play a quick nine holes. Play will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Applications for the CVWGC can be found online at the club's website. March 1 is the expected deadline for applications.

For information, stop by the pro shop, or call CVGC at 775-265-3181.

Washoe Valley Golf Club forming

A new golf club is being formed and is now accepting members. The club is called Washoe Valley Golfers and will be playing every Wednesday morning at Toiyobe Golf Club. We will also have a monthly Away Tournament at nearby golf courses. While our members will be primarily senior men, we won't have an age limit. Our formats will be; Individual Stroke Play (ISP), 2 Man Best Ball, 4 Man 2 Best Ball, 2 or 4 Man Scramble. Our season will begin play April 24 and will run through October (weather permitting of course). For information and/or an application email David Knighton at knighton.d@sbcglobal.net.

Submitting items for high school sports

Coaches email results, newstips, press releases to sports@recordcourier.com.

Coaches are encouraged to submit results, score sheets, stats and comments about the games. Results should be turned in within 48 hours of the game ending.