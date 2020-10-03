How did Jesus become sin for us?

What does the Bible mean when it says that Jesus became sin for us?

2 Corinthians 5:21 For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.

Isaiah 53:4 Surely He has borne our griefs

And carried our sorrows;

Yet we esteemed Him stricken,

Smitten by God, and afflicted.

5 But He was wounded for our transgressions,

He was bruised for our iniquities;

The chastisement for our peace was upon Him,

And by His stripes we are healed.

6 All we like sheep have gone astray;

We have turned, every one, to his own way;

And the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.

Under the Old Covenant, the sacrificial lamb had to be perfect, without blemish or any flaws. Jesus in order to institute a New Covenant had to be perfect, without sin or any such thing. He was the perfect sacrifice.

John 1:29 The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!

Some of the last words of Jesus on the cross were Matt 27:46 ”My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?”

Jesus the very Son of God, who had been with the Father for all eternity past. Who had never been separated from the Father’s presence was now being forsaken by Him. Why? Because at that moment Jesus took upon Himself the sin of mankind and the Father could not look upon His Son. Just as Jesus was taking His last breaths, the iniquities of all mankind was laid upon Him. Through His complete and final sacrifice, the sins of all were taken away. He became sin for us that we may be right with God.

Heb 11:11 But Christ came as High Priest of the good things to come, with the greater and more perfect tabernacle not made with hands, that is, not of this creation. 12 Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption. 13 For if the blood of bulls and goats and the ashes of a heifer, sprinkling the unclean, sanctifies for the purifying of the flesh, 14 how much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself without spot to God, cleanse your conscience from dead works to serve the living God? 15 And for this reason He is the Mediator of the new covenant, by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions under the first covenant, that those who are called may receive the promise of the eternal inheritance.

John 1:12 But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: 13 who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

What a blessing to know that we have eternal life through the amazing sacrifice of Jesus Christ our Lord.