Hotel security saves man from drowning in Stateline hotel pool

The sign at the Mont Bleu pool warns swimmers to be careful.



A Fairfield, Calif., man returned home on Friday after being saved by hotel security from drowning in a pool.

Mont Bleu Hotel security officers Mike Griffin and Chris Rehn are credited for rescuing Charanverr Singh, 25, and 22-year-old Kaur Pawndeep, after they were found struggling in the pool.

“They have it all on security surveillance,” Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said on Thursday night. “He and his girlfriend were up visiting and she got into the pool and started to struggle.”

Guevin said Singh jumped into the pool to save her and ended up in trouble himself.

“He was not a strong swimmer,” Guevin said. “A staff member from the spa threw the life ring out to her, but (Singh) went under.”

Singh was underwater for 2 minutes and 29 seconds, according to Guevin. One of the security officers jumped into the pool fully dressed to pull Singh from the pool.

“He was blue and lifeless, with no pulse,” Guevin said. “The rescuers couldn’t feel anything.”

They started CPR and were able to revive Singh and he was taken to Barton Hospital and was discharged on Thursday.

“Mr. Singh is a very lucky man, but it wasn’t just luck,” Guevin said. “Having the right people there made all the difference and that didn’t happen by chance.”

Guevin said the Mount Bleu staff took quick action and saved his life, which allowed Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District medics to stabilize him.

Singh was able to walk out of the hospital and go home under his own power.

Guevin said the district will recognize the officers and staff for their efforts to save Singh.