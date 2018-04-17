Hotel room burglary leads to Folsom woman’s arrest

A Folsom, Calif., woman is in custody in connection with a hotel room burglary that occurred more than a year ago.

Taylor R. Atkinson, 26, was taken into custody Friday in Yolo County, Calif., on a Tahoe Township Justice Court warrant.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Atkinson was involved the theft of a room card at Mont Bleu Hotel-Casino on Dec. 6, 2016.

The couple who rented the room said they parked their luggage inside that afternoon. When they returned that evening, they found their luggage was missing.

Aiding in tracking those responsible for the thefts was the couple's son, who used the "Find My iPad" application.

Atkinson was one of two people spotted on security footage getting off an elevator that evening on the floor where the luggage had been taken, and then getting back on with luggage matching that stolen, according to sheriff's deputies.

■ A 19-year-old who used a fake identification in order to drink at a Stateline casino was arrested and booked on a felony charge.

The teenager was detained by hotel security after they conducted a random identification check on the teenager.

The California driver's license looked fake to the security officer, according to the sheriff's report.

The teen told deputies that all the information on the license were correct except for his age.

"I bought it off the Deep Web," he said when asked where he got the fake ID.

He was booked into Douglas County Jail in lieu of $10,000 for possession of false identification and minor consuming alcohol.

■ A man who allegedly walked out of the CVS Pharmacy with six four-packs of wine over the past few days was arrested for possession of stolen property early Saturday morning.

Daniel Gross, 40, was contacted as he left a casino bathroom with two of the bottles reportedly still in his pockets.

According to the pharmacy, the have video of Gross coming into the store and taking one of the $5.99 items each day over the past week.

■ A 19-year-old Gardnerville man was taken into custody for failing to appear in Douglas County District Court.

Michael L. Cota Jr., 19, was arrested near his address on Village Way in Gardnerville on Saturday afternoon.

■ A raid on a Pine View Estates home resulted in at least three arrests, including a 19-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man.

Beau D. Barrett, 19, was taken into custody in Pineview Estates at around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies responding to a home on Walker Street at 2 a.m. Saturday said several juveniles fled the address.

They found Barrett and three juveniles in a vehicle a block over. Two juveniles were arrested for minor consuming and being out after curfew. One had psilocybin mushrooms in his pocket.

Barrett was believed to be under the influence of a depressant, and was found with a white powder in his sock, according to court document.

He posted $1,500 bail and was released from custody.