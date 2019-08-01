Hot August Nights returns to Minden

One of the biggest car events in the country will be making a pit stop in Minden next week.

Hot August Nights’ annual poker run is scheduled to launch at Minden Park on Aug. 8 as part of the 10-day event featuring as many as 6,000 vintage vehicles.

Hundreds of classic vehicles participate in the annual poker run hosted by the Carson Valley Visitors Authority and the Town of Minden.

The Valley Cruisers Car Club assists with parking. CoCoMoes and the Carson Valley Lions Club will feed poker runners, while Kona Ice will offer shaved ice.

McClain Mobile Music will spin the tunes for the event.

Western Nevadans can get a preview of the event in Virginia City this Friday and Saturday before it heads to its home base in Reno opening Monday.

“Hot August Nights has been mesmerizing individuals with the beauty of vintage automobiles and rock ‘n’ roll since 1986,” said Executive Director Mike Whan. “With its multiple Show-n-Shines, evening cruises, drag races, an auction and much more, the organization works hard to keep iconic traditions vibrant while still focusing on its even brighter future.

“We strive to combine tradition with novelty by bring exhilarating events and fresh entertainment to the hundreds of thousands of attendees and car participants that allow for Northern Nevada to be lit by headlights for a week.”

This year the requirement for a classic car has been increased from 1976 to 1979, increasing the pool.

The Aug. 8 poker run starts in Reno and travels through Carson City to get to Minden, where hundreds of the classic cars will stop for a bit before making their way back north.

As part of the event, Esmeralda Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.