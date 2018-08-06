Hot August Nights draws to Minden

Minden will draw to a full house on Thursday when the Hot August Nights Poker Run returns to Carson Valley.

The county seat will be awash with antique and classic automobiles 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., closing off Minden around the park where participants will be having lunch.

"We are officially the lunch stop as we have been in past years," according to VisitCarsonValley.org's Kim Smallwood. "Minden Meat & Deli, and the Lions Club will be providing lunch, there will be a DJ and some really cool cars."

The Valley Cruisers Car Club will be handing out the poker cards and helping with the parking.

Thursday marks the 10th straight year Hot August Nights has come to Minden for the annual poker run.

The poker run begins Thursday morning in Reno at Summit Racing Equipment and the stops included the Atlantis Casino Resort, and Virginia City, before wrapping up at Champion Chevrolet in Reno. Traditionally each stop deals a playing card, and the winning hand takes the prize at the end of the run.

Streets that will be closed include Esmeralda Avenue between Sixth and Fourth streets, Fifth Street between Esmeralda and Mono avenues Mono Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets and Sixth Street between Mono and Esmeralda avenues.