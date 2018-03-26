Hospital foundation scholarship deadline April 2

The deadline for the Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation scholarship applications is April 2.

Carson Valley Medical Center's Hospital Foundation awards two scholarships on an annual basis to assist students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Douglas County high school student pursuing a degree in a healthcare field.

Criteria:

■ Resident and student of Douglas County.

■ Proof of acceptance into an accredited healthcare program

■ Minimum 3.0 grade point average

A $2,000 scholarship is available to a Douglas resident, who has already completed a year or more of a higher education in a healthcare-related degree and is working toward the successful completion of theirprogram. Award recipients may re-apply in subsequent years.

Criteria:

■ Resident of Douglas County.

■ Proof of acceptance into an accredited healthcare program

■ Minimum 3.0 grade point average

■ Demonstrate an interest in serving the healthcare needs of Northern Nevada

Scholarship funds will be distributed to the education institution for tuition and related fees.

Applicants who have demonstrated involvement in local healthcare and demonstrate financial need will be given consideration.

Applications and supporting documents must be electronically submitted to the CVMC Hospital Foundation at salbert@cvmchospital.org or personally delivered to the Hospital Foundation office at 1107 Hwy 395 N Gardnerville, NV 89410.