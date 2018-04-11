Horton named to national committee

Permanent cosmetic practitioner Pamela Horton has been selected as one of eight to attend the National Examination Committee in Dunedin, Fla.

Horton is a 35-year Douglas County resident and Best of Carson Valley's winner for permanent cosmetics. The committee provides a forum for the exchange of state regulatory ideas to promote the highest standards for consumer safety, promote the protection, health, safety, and welfare of the public and the professional workforce. By offering a standardized, valid, and legally defensible National Examination Program based on the highest standards and requirements for entrance into the profession of Permanent Cosmetics/Micropigmentation. Since 1999, Pamela has owned and operated Millennium Medical & Spa Suites located in Gardnerville.