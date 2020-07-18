Horsing around with the Photo Club

1st place, Nancy Hulsey- Midnight Warrior.

NANCY HULSEY

A most interesting meeting was held in June. Not so much for the topic, but because it was both physical and remote via Zoom. It was physically held in the beautiful Koi garden of Susie and Greg Roaldson. The requirement was to bring your own chair and wear a mask with social distancing requirements per our governors‘ mandate.

Others were able to participate by Zoom set up by President Nj Thompson.

Sandra Silva had a lovely travelogue of her visit to her father’s homeland, the Azores Islands which is part of Portugal. Very pretty countryside.

Our main topic for the meeting was the setting up of a prototype website for our club membership, which will feature all information pertaining to the club such as newsletters and membership information, plus club business. Members may upload four watermarked photos to display.

Our monthly photo contest for club members was judged by Kim Steed. Our theme was ‘Horses, wild or domestic’ Congratulations to our three winners.

1st place, Nancy Hulsey- Midnight Warrior.

2nd place, Jim Mitchell- Let’s play, Maxi.

3rd place, Sandra Silva- Horse Hair.

Normally, our winning photos are on display at the Douglas County Library but due to its closure at this time, they can only be seen on our Facebook page and in the Record Courier.