Horse advocates plan Fish Springs follow-up

Advocates for the Fish Springs wild horse herd plan to update residents on their efforts to preserve the band that roams the Pine Nuts in Douglas County.

Sheila Schwadel said the Sept. 20 meeting is designed to let residents know what's happened since they met with nearly 300 residents on July 12 at the Fish Springs Fire House.

"The community expressed strong opposition to the BLM plan to roundup the majority of the Fish Springs horses," she said. "Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates listened and developed a plan based on what the community said. We took that plan to the Interior Department leadership which expressed strong desire to support and work with our small, rural community."

Schwadel said the update will include an outline for the proposal presented to the Interior.

" We ask that the community join us for an hour or two to get an update and find out how you the people can help to protect our beautiful wild horses," she said.

No round-up has occurred since the Advocates met with the Department of Interior.

The BLM rounded up 67 wild horses living outside the management area in November 2010, including a band living in Fish Springs.

In the aftermath of a November 2010 roundup of horses outside the BLM's management area, meetings were held where other ideas were discussed.

One of those ideas was a pilot program to dart the horses with a contraceptive to reduce the number of foals.

In 2014, the program was approved by the BLM. It was funded with donations and volunteers supplied the labor.

A proposal to round up the horses in 2015, was halted by a federal lawsuit, but the BLM continued to use the contraceptive.

However, darting has resumed, with as many as three-dozen mares darted during 2018 by volunteers using donations.