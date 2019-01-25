Homicides drive increased 911 traffic

One Gardnerville Ranchos woman reported waiting at the door with a firearm after a man rang her doorbell. Another was injured in an accidental shooting.

Reports of the shooting deaths of Ranchos residents Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken, whose bodies were discovered Jan. 10 and 13, prompted calls to 911 to shoot upward for the two weeks leading up to the announcement of the arrest of a 19-year-old El Salvadoran man in connection with the shootings.

According to Douglas County 911 Emergency Services, the number of calls shot upward after the discovery of Renken's body in her Dresslerville Road home, just a mile from where Koontz was found three days earlier at her home on James.

Director Ron Sagen reported there were 6,464 911 calls Jan. 9-18. The monthly average is 5,500.

Calls peaked on Jan. 15 with 885, just one short of double the average call volume for that day.

The second highest day was Jan. 13, the day it was announced Renken's body was found, at 819.

Douglas County deputies were swamped responding to calls during the two-week period.

"None of my guys got days off," Sheriff Dan Coverley told members of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Residents flocked to a self-defense class at West Coast Martial Arts on Tuesday, where 70 women and girls participated.

Master George Fuji has scheduled a second class for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 for females age 13 and up.

El Salvadoran Wilber Martinez-Guzman, 19, was arrested in Carson City on Jan. 19 after investigators received a tip he was involved. He faces three dozen charges in the capital. Decisions on charging him with the shootings in Douglas and Washoe counties will be announced Monday.

According to the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Martinez-Guzman pawned property belonging to Reno residents Jerald and Sherri David and to Ranchos resident Connie Koontz, the first victim.

A Gofundme page dedicated to Koontz raised $6,630, exceeding its $6,200 goal by Thursday.

According to the site, Koontz was just five days away from her 57th birthday. She was discovered by her 79-year-old mother.