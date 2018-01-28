Homecoming court to showcase dance moves

Dancing in front of your peers can be frightening, but the 24 nominees making up Douglas High School's winter homecoming court are excited to showcase their moves.

"It's nerve racking because we have to dance in front of the whole school, but it's exciting at the same time," said freshman Natalie Alexander.

Freshman Cameron Swain said he is looking forward to showing off his 'awesome' dance moves.

The court made up of three couples from each grade, will dance to a mash up of different songs choregraphed by leadership students Kaelynn Throll and Megan Perry during Wednesday's pep rally.

The homecoming court is nominated based on school performance both in grades and actvitity involvement. This year's court consists of a variety of athletes and students in leadership, block D, kindness amabassadors and Me Fy I clubs.

A majority of the court said being nominated is a completly new experience.

"To be honest, no one wants to be nominated, but once you are it's a cool experience," said Ozolins. "It's cool the people thought of us and recognize us."

Kings and queens will be crowned during the boys and girls' varsity basketball game Friday.