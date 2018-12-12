Home Ranch for the Holidays at Dangberg Historic Park

Home Ranch for the Holidays, a celebration of the season that includes a vintage toy exhibit, music and treats, returns to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit includes toys from the 1870s to '90s played with by Fred Dangberg and his siblings, as well as numerous toys enjoyed by Dangberg's five children and a grandson from 1901 through the 1940s.

A doll house, a variety of dolls, handmade doll clothing and doll accessories will be a feature of the exhibit. Construction toys, cooking toys, games and cards also will be shown.

A Christmas tree featuring the Dangberg family's ornaments is on display in the living room with additional holiday decorations throughout the house. Displays of vintage Christmas cards, elegant winter coats, fine china and additional items from the Home Ranch artifact collection will help celebrate the season.

Christmas music from talented performers is included in the event. On both days, Mylo McCormick will play guitar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Howard Bennett, Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch president, will play the park's 1895 pump organ from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Linda Sandstrom will play the park's 1917 grand piano from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Admission is free for members, with a $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. Reservations are not needed. The park's store will be open with a selection of jewelry, history books, photo notecards and other gifts. Treats and hot cider will be provided.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, south of the high school roundabout. For information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.