‘Home Means Nevada’ photo exhibit to debut at Legislature

The Nevada Arts Council is unveiling a new traveling photo exhibition — "Home Means Nevada," which will start its journey in the hallways of the Nevada Legislature during the 2019 session.

The exhibition features the works of 15 contemporary photographers, but which echoes famous photographs and artwork from the late 1800s and early 1900s that helped spur protections for many of our nation's national parks. The exhibit highlights some of the unique treasures found on federally managed lands across the state, from bighorns to Burning Man, to the ancient rock art and petroglyphs in the Gold Butte area.

The exhibition will be displayed in the Senate hallway of the Nevada Legislature, 401 S. Carson St., in Carson City. The Legislature's 120-day session begins Monday.

Themed around the Nevada state song, it's based on an exhibition that was installed in the rotunda of the U.S. Senate Russell Building in Washington, D.C. in 2016. That exhibit was organized by the National Parks Conservation Association and curated by University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor Sergio "Checko" Salgado with help from wildlife biologist Paula Jacoby-Garrett.

The exhibit artists include: Olin Feuerbacher, Pahrump; Peter Goin, Reno; Kelly Carroll, Hagatna, Guam; Mike Hill, Las Vegas; Julian Kilker, Las Vegas; Kurt Kuznicki, Reno; Bruce Loeffler, Las Vegas; Alan O'Neill, Henderson; Robert Park, Las Vegas; Will Roger Petersen, Gerlach; Kimberly Reinhart, Henderson; Deon Reynolds, Eureka; Sharon K. Schafer, Henderson; Cristian Torres, Las Vegas; and Sam Davis, Cedar City, Utah.

This exhibit is part of the Nevada Arts Council's Nevada Touring Initiative — Traveling Exhibition Program, funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Nevada. The Nevada Arts Council is a division of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.