Holiday happenings ring in Christmas season

Carson Valley holiday celebrations are strung across the first half of December like Christmas lights this year.

Gardnerville will be kicking off the whole shebang with a fireworks show 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

In addition to the pyrotechnics, Gardnerville will be serving cobbler and hot chocolate and hosting Santa

There will be sleigh rides and performances by the Sierra Bell Ringers, All About Dance and Dance Workshop.

While some might think the fireworks would be a sufficient climax, the town will also be lighting of the Town Christmas Tree and will feature a pavilion light show synchronized to music.

Like kids opening presents, the action will continue quickly, with Minden and Genoa both hosting events Dec. 6.

The senior event, the Minden Gazebo lighting will celebrate its 30th year.

Dating back to 1990, the event will start at 5 p.m. with music from the Douglas High School Jazz Band and fire pits where volunteers will be serving up S’mores. Children who bring a canned food item or donation for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet will get a goodie bag, and chance to help Santa Claus through the switch on the gazebo, after the big guy turns up around 6 p.m.

Genoans will gather in the Community Church at 5:30 p.m. to sing Christmas carols before heading down to sing in the season around Hope Falcke’s tree at Nixon and Main streets. After the tree is lit and Santa arrives, townsfolk will gather for cookies and hot chocolate.

A craft faire will take over the CVIC Hall in Minden 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Over in Gardnerville, the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center will be hosting its annual gala, Gallery of Trees, gingerbread house display and have an opportunity for selfies with Santa.

Highway 395 through Gardnerville and Minden closes around 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 for the 24th annual Parade of Lights starting 5 p.m.

With the theme, “Favorite Holiday Movie” the parade winds from Eddy Street along Highway 395 and then onto Esmeralda Avenue to wrap up at Minden Park.

Meanwhile Nevada’s oldest town is hosting a Cowboy Country Christmas featuring singer Joni Morris.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children at the Genoa Town Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the trouble starts at 6:30.

The town’s annual Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 14, with sittings at 8:30, 9:40 and 10:50 a.m.

Breakfast is $5 with children 4 and younger free.