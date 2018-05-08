Holbrook Highlands participates in Fire Awareness Day

The community of Holbrook Highlands, members of the Nevada Network of Fire Adapted Communities participated in a Dumpster Project Saturday in celebration of the fifth anniversary of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

Holbrook Junction was awarded project funding of $500 sponsored by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Insurance.

The community was able to clean up their properties by clearing Ladder Fuels, Pine Needles, Pine Cones, leaves and fallen branches around their homes and property. They were able to drop off their debris in the dumpster container.

Holbrook Community volunteers, Douglas County Sheriff Explorers Post 2105, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) helped participate for the day. Educational material was distributed from the Living with Fire and Firewise organizations. May is Wildfire Awareness Month. The project is an effort to make a difference to help raise wildfire awareness, promote collaboration and bring neighbors together to protect our homes and entire community to reduce the wildfire risk.