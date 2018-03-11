Historical Society raising $100,000 for agricultural exhibit

Whether referred to as Nevada's garden spot or its breadbasket, agriculture has been a critical factor in Carson Valley's history.

In recognition of that heritage, members of the Douglas County Historical Society have begun a campaign to raise $100,000 in matching funds by Dec. 1 to qualify for a $229,500 Edwin L. Wiegand Trust grant to build an outdoor agricultural exhibit.

The exhibit will be located in the space between the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, housed in the old Douglas High School, and the Old Gym Playhouse.

"The exhibit will feature a grand entrance, pole barn, and a machine and equipment shed which will showcase the history of equipment, buildings and tools used in the agricultural, ranching and the dairy industry," society members said. "People are drawn to Carson Valley because of its strong sense of historical identity, an identity founded on ranching and agriculture."

As part of the kick-off to the fundraising campaign, the museum will host an open house 5-7 p.m. March 20 where residents can see the location of the proposed exhibit, the concept drawings and video of the new exhibit space.

The historical society has a substantial collection of artifacts from the early ranches and farms in Carson Valley.

"The creation of the exterior exhibit will make room for the safe and secure presentation of our artifacts, including space for the collection as it grows," officials said. "Its addition will give the history of agriculture an exhibit worthy of its significance and exemplifies our mission statement, '…to seek to enrich lives by preserving local history and making it accessible to our communities and visitors.'"