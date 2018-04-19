Historian Inn, Silver City RV Park change hands

Two longtime Carson Valley tourism businesses changed hands recently.

Gardnerville's Historian Inn has new owners after its $1.785 million sale last month.

On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved a liquor license for Reno company RK Hotel.

The company is owned by Sparks resident Kuldeep Ghumann.

Manpreet Kaur will be moving to Gardnerville to manage the hotel, according to the Douglas County Liquor Board report.

RK Hotel purchased the hotel from CLE Hospitality, which purchased it in 2012.

The two-story, 33-room Historian Inn was built in 2000 in the same location where the historic Harris Store once housed Coventry Cross Thrift Store and the East Fork Gallery. An arsonist burned down the structure in 1995.

A year after opening, the Historian Inn received a governor's tourism award.

By April 2010, however, the hotel had stopped taking reservations and closed its registration office. At the time, the hotel's website said the closure was due to economic conditions.

The Historian Inn is located at 1427 Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

Silver City RV Park on Highway 395 between Minden and Indian Hills was sold in February, according to the Douglas County Assessor's Office.

Silver City RV Resort owned by San Diego resident John Grant purchased the 20-acre park for $5.25 million from Superior Campgrounds of America.

The RV park was built in 1984, according to the county. It has 98 spaces.