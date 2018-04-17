Hill shares Iceland trip with Photo Club

More than 20 photo club members attended the Carson Valley Photo Club's April meeting featuring Jan Hill.

Hill presented a travelogue of her recent trip to Iceland.

"Her photography of the country and its lush green countryside was amazing," said photo club member Nancy Hulsey. "The beautiful waterfalls, wild Icelandic ponies and Puffins were exquisite. Thank you, Jan."

The monthly photo contest was 'Horses' with Mary Kay Kaluza as the judge.

Kaluza is an artist and photographer in her own right. "Her expertise in showing how to improve color adjustments to photographs rather than exposure adjustments made many of the photos 'pop'", said Hulsey.

First place was awarded to Hulsey with her photograph of a horse's eye. She called her photograph "Kind Eye."

Second place win was awarded to Jackie Gorton and her photograph of wild horses she called "Three Shades of Wild."

Third place went to Hulsey and her photograph, "Water Sports."

Merry Muller is organizing the club's photography show, "Birds and Buckaroos" at the Nature Conservancy, River Fork Ranch, 381 Genoa Lane, Genoa which will be held in conjunction with The Genoa Cowboy Festival.

The next art show will be April 26-29.

The next photo club meeting is May 8 at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. Tim Torell, photographer and birder, will be the presenter.

The public is welcome.

The Carson Valley Photo Club meets 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Carson Valley Untied Methodist church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. Information, N.J. Thompson 775-901-2502.