Hike with a ranger back this summer

While having someone say "take a hike," might seem dismissive, in the case of Lake Tahoe's Hike with a Ranger program it could well be educational.

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Heavenly Mountain Resort are conducting hikes with a ranger this summer every day , weather permitting, through Sept. 2. Hikes begin at the top of the gondola every day at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The guided hikes last approximately 90 minutes.

Hikes are moderate in terms of difficulty, closed-toed shoes and drinking water are required for attendance along with a ticket to ride the gondola. Remember to bring sunscreen. No reservations are required and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. This Conservation Education program aims to provide an outdoor opportunity to learn more about the Lake Tahoe environment.

Rangers cover a variety of natural history topics. Programs are led by Heavenly's Eco Rangers along with U.S. Forest Service Rangers. This program is made possible through the LTBMU's partnership with Heavenly Mountain Resort.

For more information, contact Jaclyn Tain at (530) 543-2730 or email jtain@fs.fed.us.