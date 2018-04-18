Highway 88 closing for roundabout work

Work on a roundabout at Centerville and Highway 88 will begin 7 a.m. Monday, snarling one of the main routes Gardnerville Ranchos residents use to commute north.

A pilot car will guide motorists through the intersection next week through 6 p.m. Then the state plans to close the intersection for 10 days starting April 30 while Granite Construction builds the $1.125 million compact roundabout.

Following the full intersection closure, drivers will again see weekday daytime single lane closures until major construction wraps up just before the Memorial Day holiday, state transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said on Wednesday.

Travel delays of up to 30 minutes are to be anticipated. Minor finishing elements of construction such as light pole installation will take place in future months.

The intersection was the most dangerous in Douglas County during 2017, with three deaths. The roundabout is designed to slow traffic down and help people get safely across Highway 88.

Motorists traveling from the Gardnerville Ranchos will be able to use Centerville Lane to Waterloo, if they don't mind the bumpy ride to get to Highway 88.

Recommended Stories For You

Otherwise they can continue to Gilman Avenue and then onto Highway 395 and through Gardnerville and Minden. The other route will require commuters to travel over the bridge on Riverview to Highway 395.

Travelers on Highway 88 will find themselves having to use Mottsville Lane and Foothill Road.

A smaller version of a modern traffic roundabout, the approximately 80-foot diameter compact roundabout will be slightly smaller in size than the existing roundabout at County Road. Sloping, raised concrete curbing will make up the roundabout's 22-foot round middle island. Buses and freight and haul trucks will be able to slowly drive over the raised concrete median to travel through the roundabout. Concrete curbing will also be used to define the outside of the roundabout. The roundabout will not feature landscaping in part due to limited available space in the middle island.

When completed, the posted speed limits on State Route 88 will be reduced to 45 mph approaching the new roundabout, with an advisory speed of 20 mph through the roundabout.

Roadwork is continuing across Carson Valley with the replacement of a bridge closing Muller Lane for most of the summer.

The state is also replacing the culverts on Highway 395 north of Ironwood, which will cause lane shifts this construction season. Work on Highway 395 will also include installing a traffic signal at Airport Road and improvements to the merge lanes at Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way.

County road projects are expected to start in June with Dump Road between East Valley Road and the Douglas County Transfer Station.

Work on 2.23 miles of Waterloo Lane between Highway 88 and Centerville Lane is expected to cost $2.3 million and will begin in July.

Also on tap for July is the improvement of a half mile of Tillman Lane south of Kimmerling for $2 million. That project includes a retention basin.

Work in the Ranchos should wrap up with 1.43 miles of Dresslerville Road between Centerville and Riverview for $2 million.

Concerns for the replacement of the old culverts and flooding could delay repair of Centerville Lane between 88 and Foothill Road.

That work is estimated at $2.6 million and could go to bid in spring 2019, depending on what the county decides about the culverts.