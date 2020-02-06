Highway 88 closed for 10 hours after Alpine head-on

Two people were helicoptered for medical treatment after being cut from the wreckage of a head-on collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision between a big rig and a Honda CRV was reported at 2:15 p.m. at the base of Red Lake Grade west of Hope Valley.

Alpine County and East Fork rescuers responded to the collision that trapped both occupants of the CRV.

Care Flight and Cal Star helicopter ambulances transported the victims to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The road was closed for more than 10 hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage. A hazardous materials crew was called to the scene to deal with a spill. That material ended up being frozen.

■ About an hour after the Alpine collision, a man was helicoptered to Renown after driving off Foothill Road near Corie Court in Sheridan. Reported around 3:30 p.m., the collision resulted in the man being trapped in a green pickup.

East Fork medics and Douglas deputies responded to the scene and closed Foothill for about 40 minutes while the wreckage was cleared.

There is no report on the conditions of any of the people involved in the two collisions.

■ East Fork firefighters and Southwest Gas responded to a report of a gas leak at Douglas High School at around noon on Tuesday.

No one was injured and there was no evacuation as a result.

Superintendent Teri White said the district hired a company to test the school’s gas line and they found a small leak near the front of the school.

The gas was shut off to the affected areas and the school was determined safe for students.