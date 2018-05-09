Highway 88 and Centerville intersection due to open Wednesday night

The intersection at Centerville Lane and Highway 88 is scheduled to reopen 8 p.m. Wednesday as workers install a new traffic roundabout there.

"Construction will continue over the coming week, with a traffic flagger alternating directions of traffic through a single lane closure weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.," State Transportation Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said. "Travel delays of up to 30 minutes are to be anticipated. Major construction is anticipated to complete May 18, with minor finishing construction taking place in future weeks."

Ragonese said closing the intersection allowed for quicker construction of a compact traffic roundabout at the intersection.

A smaller version of a modern traffic roundabout, the approximately 80-foot diameter compact roundabout will be slightly smaller in size than the existing roundabout at Mahogany Drive.

Sloping, raised concrete curbing will make up the roundabout's 22-foot round middle island. Buses and freight and haul trucks will be able to slowly travel over the raised concrete median to travel through the roundabout. Concrete curbing will also be used to define the outside of the roundabout. The roundabout will not feature landscaping in the middle island.

The posted speed limits on State Route 88 will be reduced to 45 mph approaching the new roundabout, with an advisory speed of 20 mph through the roundabout.

"A one-way circular intersection in which traffic flows around a center island without stop signs or signals, the roundabout is being installed to enhance traffic safety," she said. "Because traffic enters and exits through right turns only, the occurrence of severe right-angle crashes in roundabouts is substantially less than in many four-way intersections. Roundabouts also have the ability to reduce potentially deadly rear-end crashes which can occur at certain traffic lights."

An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that converting 23 specific intersections from traffic signals to roundabouts reduced injury crashes by 80 percent.