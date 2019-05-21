Highway 50 road show starts in Stateline

Stateline residents are invited to an open house covering the initial stages of the Highway 50 and South Shore Community Revitalization Project. The event will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency offices located at 128 Market St. The public is welcome to drop in any time during the two-hour open house.

Last year, TRPA’s Governing Board approved the Highway 50 Community Revitalization Project. Work is now underway to implement the project.

The event will consist of a series of informational stations where residents can give input on the initial planning stages of the project. TRPA and the Tahoe Transportation District is seeking input and comments on the goals and objectives for the corridor during these initial stages of the design process.

This will be the first of four open houses that TRPA will host over the coming months. The relocation of Highway 50 behind the casino core provides an opportunity to redesign the remaining corridor giving residents and visitors alike a safer and more user-friendly street that will run from Pioneer Trail to Lake Parkway. Potential changes include bike lanes, pocket parks, wider pedestrian sidewalks, and a more visually appealing experience through this portion of South Lake Tahoe.

This first open house is intended to be a brainstorming session, and all ideas are welcome.

“This project is potentially transformational for South Lake Tahoe,” said Joanne S. Marchetta, executive director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. “This is not simply a road project, but a renaissance project. With public input on design, we can create a place that provides a real sense of community.”