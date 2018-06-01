Highway 395 work takes jump to the right

Travelers on Highway 395 north of Minden will be doing the "Time Warp" on Saturday as traffic takes a step to the left after roadwork takes a jump to the right.

It's part of the continuing work to replace the box culvert under the highway at Martin Slough.

Nevada Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said work paving the southbound lanes of the highway and that the lane shift could happen as early as 1 a.m. Saturday.

"Traffic is scheduled to be shifted to travel on the western side of the highway," she said. "On Monday, crews will begin excavation of the box culvert on the eastern side of the roadway in preparation to replace it."

Construction on the culvert is expected to last through late summers with lane shifts and reduced speed limits through the work zone.

A final layer of paving and roadway striping will be placed of both sides of the highway toward the end of construction.

"Construction is on schedule, and NDOT wants to thank the community for their understanding of this important road improvement project to replace an aging roadway culvert," Ragonese said.

Work is continuing on the Muller Lane bridge over the West Fork of the Carson River. That project is expected to be complete by mid-September.