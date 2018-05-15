Highway 395 culvert work ready to flip

The second of four major concrete placements to construct the new Martin Slough box culvert underneath Highway 395 was installed over the weekend.

Concrete had previously been poured to form the bottom floor of the western side of the reinforced concrete box which will serve as the culvert.

This weekend, 151 cubic yards of concrete was poured into forms to form the western walls and roof of the box culvert, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese.

The concrete has now set and solidified, and the western side of the highway is anticipated to be back filled and paved before the beginning of June, when traffic is scheduled to be shifted to travel on the western side of the highway. With the potential of periodic rain forecast in the region throughout the week, the schedule is subject to change.

As traffic is shifted to travel on the western side of the highway in the coming weeks, crews will begin a similar process to pour concrete to form the eastern side of the new culvert. Northbound travel lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane, with two southbound travel lanes.

"Construction is currently on schedule, and NDOT wants to thank the community for their understanding of this important road improvement project to replace an aging roadway culvert," Ragonese said.