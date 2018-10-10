Highway 28 to be closed for path bridges

The main route between Spooner Junction and Incline Village will be subject to overnight road closures Oct. 29-31 as the state installs bridges on the Highway 28 shared used path.

Both directions of the highway will be closed between Lakeshore Boulevard in southern Incline Village near Tunnel Creek Café and Sand Harbor State Park from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly Oct. 29-31. The road closures are scheduled for overnight hours to reduce impact on heavy daytime traffic. The closures are weather dependent and subject to change. One potential alternate route for north to south traffic is Mt. Rose Highway connecting Incline Village to southern Reno and taking Interstate 580 to Highway 50 to Lake Tahoe.

Additional overnight road closures, weather dependent, will occur in mid-to-late November and spring of 2019 to install remaining pathway bridge decks. The community will be advised beforehand as additional roadway closures are needed for installation of remaining bridge decks.

Construction-related single lane closures will also continue Mondays through Saturdays (expect for Oct. 13 due to a special event) between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. over coming weeks, weather permitting.

The October roadway closures will allow for installation of two of five pre-fabricated bridge decks on the three-plus mile shared use path under construction between southern Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park.

The pathway has been excavated and paved, bridge foundations constructed, and 2,800 linear feet of storm drain pipes, a pathway tunnel and 5,000 linear feet of reinforcing wall installed. The upcoming bridge deck installations are the final major element of construction. The path is anticipated to open next summer after final drainage, landscaping, paving and other finishing work is complete.

When complete, the new pathway by contractor Granite Construction will enhance safety and mobility for everyone on the roadway. More than 2.5 million vehicles a year travel on State Route 28, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists who park and recreate near the roadside on peak days, creating safety and accessibility concerns on the mountain highway. Three new parking areas near the Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café will also provide safer parking options.