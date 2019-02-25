High winds scour Carson Valley

High winds knocked over a semi-truck on Highway 88 near the Nevada state line on Monday afternoon.

Douglas and Alpine authorities responded to the incident at 1:45 p.m.

East Fork and Eastern Alpine firefighters also responded.

The Nevada Highway Patrol determined the driver of the truck was not injured.

Power lines were spinning like jump ropes along Highway 88 as high winds buffeted vehicles.

Winds also knocked over a travel trailer on James Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos at about 1:15 p.m. The initial report was that the trailer started smoking, but was extinguished by the owner.

Deputies reported branches down along Foothill Road.

At 2:35 p.m., NV Energy's web site reported 300 Douglas County customers were without power. Of those 283 were in Genoa, with a handful in Minden and Gardnerville.

Interstate 580 in northern Washoe Valley was closed due to a wreck. Several semis

A high wind warning is in effect for Carson Valley through 10 p.m.

Winds of 25-40 mph, gusting to 65 mph were forecast, with winds gusts hitting 80 mph in places.

"Dangerous travel is likely for high profile vehicles especially along Highway 395," according to the warning, which was updated at 2:40 p.m. "Damage to trees and power lines is also possible along with minor structural damage."

The California Department of Transportation closed Highway 395 from state routes 167 to 182 just south of Bridgeport due to several vehicle collisions and an overturned diesel truck.

Heavy snow and whiteout conditions are being reported near Conway Summit.