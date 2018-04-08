High water could affect Highway 395 bridge this morning

Genoa, Nev. — High water that closed Centerville and Mottsville lanes and overtopped Genoa Lane, could affect Cradlebaugh Bridge later this morning.

Carson Valley remains under a flood watch through 11 a.m. today as high water overtopped Genoa Lane with 4 inches of water.

The Carson River isn't expected to crest downstream from Cradlebaugh Bridge until 10 p.m. today.

The East Fork crested in Gardnerville at 5,820 cubic feet per second 6:15 p.m. Saturday, but continued to rise as the crest made its way downstream.

"Flows upstream of Carson Valley are decreasing, but it will take some time for the flood wave to make its way through the Valley," forecasters said. "Rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas along the river, farmland, pastures, roads, and low lying areas in Carson Valley are at the greatest risk for flooding. High flows may also impact Cradlebaugh Bridge along Highway 395."