High Sierra Fly Casters to hold spring banquet

The High Sierra Fly Casters are holding their spring banquet at 5:30 p.m. March 9 at the Elks Club, 1276 Pit Road in Gardnerville.

Tickets are $30 and include a free drink and a barbecue catered by Cocomoes. The banquet will feature barbecue dinner, silent auction and a raffle.

Tickets are available at the Angler's Edge, 1489 Highway 395 in Gardnerville, or at hsfc.us. To find the ticket purchase link, go to "join/renew," then to "online store," then "dinner tickets."

Cocktails begin at 5:30, with dinner at 7. Dinner will be tri-tip, chicken or pulled pork, plus a Ceasar's salad and dessert.

The High Sierra Fly Casters are a fly fishing club dedicated to the encouragement of fly fishing and the maintenance of the fisheries of the eastern Sierra Nevada in eastern California and northwestern Nevada.

The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of month at the Elks Club to exchange tips on fly fishing and discuss various fishing locations and how to fish them. The group also offers mentoring, and enjoy good food.

Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club set upcoming season

The Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club (GLLGC) will kick off the 2019 golfing season on Tuesday, April 2. Women golfers ages 18 and over are invited to join this friendly group of women golfers. Weekly tournaments are offered for members on Tuesday mornings at one of the Genoa Lakes Golf Club courses, beginning in April and continuing through mid-October.

A $7 buy-in is required to participate in weekly tournaments and closest to the pin contests. Membership dues are $145 per year and cover GHIN handicap dues, 3 complimentary luncheons, hole-in-one fund and year-end awards. All GLLGC members with an established GHIN handicap are eligible to participate in Northern Nevada Golf Association's High Sierra Team Play for an additional $5 per year. Team play provides the opportunity to meet women golfers from all over Northern Nevada and play many of the area's interesting and challenging golf courses.

For information or to obtain a membership application, contact GLLGC president, Sondi Goldstone, at 415-794-8785.

Carson Valley women's golf seek members

The Carson Valley Women's Golf club would like to invite any interested women to join the club for the 10th season of women's play. Opening day is Tuesday, April 2. A continental breakfast will be provided at 8:30 a.m., prior to tee-off at 9:30.

All women golfers, of any age, or any skill level would enjoy this morning round. It's a wonderful way to meet women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport.

The G9 ladies is a weekly group playing nine holes at CVWC, on Thursday afternoons, beginning April 4. This if for any women who may not have the time for a full round during the day, or would rather play a quick nine holes. Play will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Applications for the CVWGC can be found online at the club's website. March 1 is the expected deadline for applications.

For information, stop by the pro shop, or call CVGC at 775-265-3181.

Washoe Valley Golf Club forming

A new golf club is being formed and is now accepting members. The club is called Washoe Valley Golfers and will be playing every Wednesday morning at Toiyobe Golf Club. We will also have a monthly Away Tournament at nearby golf courses. While our members will be primarily senior men, we won't have an age limit. Our formats will be; Individual Stroke Play (ISP), 2 Man Best Ball, 4 Man 2 Best Ball, 2 or 4 Man Scramble. Our season will begin play April 24 and will run through October (weather permitting of course). For more information and/or an application email David Knighton at knighton.d@sbcglobal.net.

Submitting items for high school sports

Coaches email results, newstips, press releases to sports@recordcourier.com.

Coaches are encouraged to submit results, score sheets, stats and comments about the games. Results should be turned in within 48 hours of the game ending.