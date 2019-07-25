High Sierra breaks ground on new church

A groundbreaking ceremony is 6 p.m. today to begin work on High Sierra Fellowship in Gardnerville.

Administrative Pastor Steve Stockwell said the 22,000-square-foot church, located just west of Chichester Estates on Gilman Avenue, will take about a year to build.

The church bought the property next to Heritage Park in May 2016.

It has taken three years for the 500-600 member congregation to raise the funds to build it.

The site will include classrooms, a meeting and multi-purpose room, offices, a kitchen, a playground and picnic areas, according to the town.

Among the roads that will have to be completed would be half of Maple Street and all of Ezell Street.

The church will be busiest on Sundays with an estimated 733 trips that day, with access off Gilman Avenue.

High Sierra Fellowship moved to its current location at 1701 Lucerne St. in 2011. The building previously housed Douglas County’s only charter school, Sierra Crest Academy, until the academy closed in 2010.

The church will be returning to Gardnerville, as its prior location was on Industrial Way.

High Sierra Fellowship was founded in 1990.

The church will be the easternmost one on the Gilman-Centerville route that includes Carson Valley United Methodist, St. Gall Catholic Church and Shadow Mountain Church, with a sign announcing another church is on the way.