Heroism above tragedy

None of will ever forget hearing about the nightmare that ended the "Route 91 Harvest music festival" off the Vegas strip, on Oct. 1, 2017.

In the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history, Jan Lambourne. 47, of Teulon, Manitoba (a small Canadian town near Winnipeg) became one of the many victims. A gunshot to abdomen shattered her pelvis causing severe internal damage and bleeding. Her life was saved due to the efforts of a man from Minden who was working at the festival that night as a bartender.

Local hero Justin Uhart, is the grandson of Sondra Condron who moved to Minden in 1958 with her parents. She raised her children her and this is also where grandson Justin grew up. After graduating from Douglas High School, he went on to attend Arizona State University. Now 27-years-old, he currently lives in Las Vegas and was recently invited to be on the television show "Deal or No Deal" for the "episode honoring heroes."

On that horrific night in 2017, Uhart spotted Lambourne crawling through the grass, trying to find safety. She was writhing in pain and bleeding out. Knowing the situation was dire, he came to her aid by applying pressure to her wound, saying, "Hey, hey, relax, look at me. I'm here. I'm not going to leave you." He called for help. Another man appeared and the two of them carried Lambourne to a paramedic mustering area, surrounded by screams and the sounds of bullets ricocheting around them.

When asked later what made him run toward Lambourne despite the gunfire surrounding them he said, "You can't just run away, I had to help. I had to do something," he continued. "Her eyes were filled with terror and tears, looking at me like, 'Help me,' he recalled. "I was doing everything I could. I didn't know what else to do." Uhart kept talking to Lambourne the entire time, trying to calm her and even joking with her. When the paramedics loaded Lambourne into an ambulance filled with victims, Uhart climbed in too, keeping the pressure on Lambourne's gunshot wound. He felt it was the only thing keeping her alive.

On the one-year anniversary of the life-changing event, Lambourne got a tattoo commemorating her survival as part of her healing process. It includes the letter "U" and a "heart" in honor of Justin Uhart's heroism. To see our local hero on the show "Deal or No Deal" and also view the emotional reunion when Uhart visits Lambourne in the hospital a few days after the tragic event, please tune in to CNBC at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com