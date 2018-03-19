Heritage Park puts garden in Gardnerville

With spring's official arrival on Tuesday, Carson Valley residents' hearts may begin turning to … gardening.

Heritage Park Community Gardens is ready to start renting raised growing beds in downtown Gardnerville for the 2018 season.

"It's perfect for someone who doesn't have the space to garden where they live, or they plan to move and don't want to start a garden then leave it behind," according to Vicki Bates, member of the HPG volunteer committee. "Plus we have experienced volunteers available to advise gardeners who might be new to gardening in Nevada."

While a lot of people visit the gardens to walk the labyrinth, or to hang out at the picnic tables while their kids explore the Children's Garden, many don't realize that the growing beds in the fenced area are available for rent every season. Beds range in size from 24 square feet to 48 square feet, and are priced from $30-60. Besides the use of the bed, every bed includes drip irrigation on a timer and the cost of the water.

"We weeded, added amendment and covered all the beds for winter last November and are getting ready to replace a lot of the sprayers with drip tubing this spring," Bates said. "The water will be turned on by the Town of Gardnerville as early in April as the weather allows, and it stays on through October."

A map with the guidelines and rules is available in the box on the fence at the entrance to the gardens at 1461 Ezell (behind Heritage Park), or contact Bates at vrbates@charter.net or 790-0721.

Heritage Park Gardens is a project of Main Street Gardnerville in cooperation with the Town of Gardnerville.