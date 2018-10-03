Heritage Park Gardens ribbon cutting Saturday

A ribbon cutting for new in-ground chess and checker boards at Heritage Park Gardens will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday during the annual Harvest Festival.

Building the boards and playing pieces was the Eagle Project of Dominic Jackson of Scout Troop 340. Basalite in Carson City donated the pavers, and with the help of friends, family, and Tom Dallaire and Geoff LaCoste with the Town of Gardnerville, Dominic and his crew cut out chess and checker pieces, painted and assembled them, leveled the ground, and laid pavers and sand to complete the project. The town also planted 2 shade trees.

Chess teacher Derek Lopez will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m., to teach people how to play chess, and there will be signs and handouts on the storage box explaining both games.

The Harvest Festival is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also will have Hall's Honey's teaching bee hive at the gardens from 10-11:30 a.m., free raffle drawing for kids to win a pumpkin every half hour, Garden Goodies, and a variety of family crafts and games. It's being held in conjunction with the East Fork Gallery Scarecrow Festival, Main Street's Coffin and Stretcher Races and Marketplace at Heritage Park as part of a larger Fall Festival for the first time.