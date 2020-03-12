Heritage Park Gardens prepares for planting

Spring is in the air, and the Heritage Park Gardens crew is getting ready for the growing season.

They will host a free spring gardening forum 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at Gardnerville Station, 1395 Highway 395.

“Gardening in Northern Nevada is different from a lot of places,” Vicki Bates said. “The idea is to shorten the learning curve for new, or new-to-the-area, gardeners so they don’t have to make the same mistakes the rest of us have already made.”

During the first hour farmer Craig Witt of Full-Circle Compost will give a “Gardening in Northern Nevada 101” overview of challenges and solutions.

The second hour will be a round table discussion with Master Gardener volunteers about “Favorite Tips, Tools and Plants”.

HPG is also taking registrations for growing bed rentals for the April-Oct 2020 season. Beds run from $30-$60, depending on size, and include watering by a timed drip system. Registration can be made at the Spring Gardening Forum or by contacting Bates at vrbates@charter.net or 790-0721. Registration forms are located in the box on the fence next to the garden entrance, 1461 Ezell St.

Heritage Park Gardens is a volunteer run, 501c3 project of Main Street Gardnerville.