Helping Hands going out of business sale

After 14 years of service to the community, Helping Hands Antique Thrift Shop has closed it's doors.

"We wish to thank all of you that have supported this outreach ministry of the Carson Valley United Methodist Church so faithfully through your donations and your shopping," Len Frueh said in a press release.

The shop is hosting a "Going Out Of Business" sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13.

"Not only are all the usual treasures for sale, but also the display cases, racks, shelves and pretty much anything else that isn't bolted down," Frueh said.

The Helping Hands Antique Thrift shop is located at 1418 A Industrial Way in Gardnerville. For more information, call Len at (775) 782-4600.