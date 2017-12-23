Help sought to update prosperity plans

Minden's Plan for Prosperity was first prepared in 2000 with the help of a citizens advisory committee.

Among the priorities in that first plan were open space and trails, housing and the redevelopment of the old Minden Flour Mill and Butter Manufacturing building. The plan was approved in October 2002.

Gardnerville followed suit preparing its plan in 2005.

Both plans have served as guiding documents for the towns when discussing new projects.

In 2016, a proposal to build apartments was modified to include a commercial component in response to the plan.

"The Gardnerville Plan for Prosperity emphasizes creating mixed-use districts and neighborhoods that are interconnected," according to the Gardnerville plan's overall concept.

Recommended Stories For You

Minden Town Manager Jenifer Davidson said there would be one committee for both town plans. Applications are being sought through Dec. 28.

"We may have break-out sessions if needed to focus on one town or the other," Davidson said.

The committee will serve as a sounding board for the process.

The plans tackle land use and planning, opens space and recreation, facilities and infrastructure and work to preserve each community's character.

Eligible members live or own businesses in the town boundaries.

Once approved by the town boards and Douglas County commissioners, the updated plan will be included in the master plan.

To find out more about the plan or the committees call Gardnerville at 782-7134 or Minden at 782-5976.

Information is also available at the towns' websites, http://www.townofgardnerville.com or http://www.townofminden.com.