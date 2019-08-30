Hell’s Kitchen opening at Stateline

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is opening a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Harveys Lake Tahoe

The restaurant is slated to open later this year in the Sage Room at Harveys Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

This will be the third Hell’s Kitchen location in the world. Similar to the other locations, design and menu elements will be pulled directly from the hit reality show “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“It’s been a long dream of mine to bring Hell’s Kitchen to life and the response to my Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in Las Vegas and Dubai has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to bring the third to Lake Tahoe,” Ramsay said in the news release. “I absolutely fell in love with this area from the breathtaking views of the lake to the amazing skiing nearby, Lake Tahoe has it all. It’s a perfect location for a third Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.”

Construction on Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will begin in the coming weeks with an expected opening date later this year.

Reservations for Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe will be available in the near future, according to Harveys. Updates and information will be posted at harveystahoe.com.