Heavenly Craft Fair is Nov. 2

For more than 30 years, the ladies of Carson Valley United Methodist Church have been holding a craft fair in November.

This year the Heavenly Holiday Faire is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov 2 at the church, 1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville.

“This year marks more than 30 years that the United Methodist Women have handcrafted gifts, fall and Christmas holiday decorations and baked goodies for a holiday fair to support local, national and international women’s and children’s charities and missions,” organizer Sharon Hoelscher Day said.

“The Heavenly Holiday Craft Faire will have something for the whole family: Handcrafted gifts, ornaments, wreaths, jewelry, holiday décor, home-baked goodies, chili & cornbread lunch and a kid’s only market with Santa,” said co-chairwomen Sharon Calvert and Susan Hamarlund. “You could be a winner of a Silent Auction or Gift Basket or the Nevada Photo raffle. We have a large number of women who share their time and talents all year long to make amazing hand-made gifts and decorations. We also have lots of fun and build strong friendships in the process.”

The crafting team, chaired by Nancy Raymond and Debbie Ham, works all year long making gifts and decor for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Call 782-4600 for more information, stop by the Carson Valley United Methodist Church or contact shoelscherday@gmail.com.

Visit the church’s web site at http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com.