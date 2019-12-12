Hear the bells Dec. 22 in Gardnerville

Ring in your yuletide celebrations with Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble at Carson Valley United Methodist Church (1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville) December 22 at 1 pm.

Tintabulations’ seasonal concert, ‘Fa-la-la-la-la!’ will leave you wrapped in the warmth and joy of the holidays and fill your heart with festive music.

Fourteen talented musicians dressed in black, highlighted with a touch of green, stand behind a length of 30 feet of tables which are laden with 120 glistening bronze bells and chimes. The real magic begins with the drop of the baton by director Barb Walsh, as the bells energetically begin soaring through the air resulting in a memorable, enchanting musical experience.

Come celebrate the holidays with Tintabulations! Concerts are free of charge and suitable for all ages! Donations are gratefully accepted