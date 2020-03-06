County health officials prepare for coronavirus

On Wednesday, Douglas County Emergency Management met with Carson City Health and Human Services, the Douglas County School District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and other County Offices to discuss preventative and preparedness plans for any potential impacts from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Washoe County Health District announced the state’s second presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus. The test will now go to the federal Centers for Disease Control for confirmation.

The local health authority for Douglas County, the Carson City agency is continuously monitoring the current outbreak, and has been in contact with Douglas County Emergency Management and leadership to keep information flowing to the public regarding any changes and precautions Douglas County residents should take. Health officials are in constant communications with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Douglas County currently has a serious infectious disease plan, which would be implemented should the situation escalate. The plan includes tiers and trigger points that would allow for the county to respond accordingly with the appropriate resources.

“We are working very closely with (Carson City) to monitor the situation while still keeping a very close watch on the individual needs of the Douglas County community and visitors,” said Douglas County Emergency Manager Tod Carlini, who is also East Fork Fire Protection District chief.

The immediate risk to the general public is currently low.

At this time, the general use of facemasks is not recommended in our communities. The Centers for Disease Control do not recommend that people who are not sick wear a facemask. Facemasks should only be used people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of disease to others. Health officials will update the public if this changes.

Douglas County officials reminded the public that symptoms are very similar to the flu. It is “flu season” and the best way to minimize your risk of getting a respiratory illness, such as the flu, is to follow every day preventive actions such as:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cell phones.

Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Use a tissue when opening doors or when using a shopping cart, gas pump, escalator or other common objects used by multiple people

A webpage has been created to keep the public informed. The website also includes fact sheet and information which can be easily printed and distributed.

Visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ for current information and further updates.