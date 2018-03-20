Health Inspections for March 18

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

March 9

Montbleu Resort

Casino and Spa

Caterer, offsite catering

55 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Montbleu Resort

Casino and Spa

Bar, Opal Lounge Bar

55 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 93

No soap and towels at the hand sinks. The hand sink is dirty, and utilized as a dump sink.

Employees must test the dishwasher at the beginning of each shift. No test trips were found.

No sanitation buckets.

Montbleu Resort

Casino and Spa

Mobile Food Cart;

Waffle cart

55 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

March 14

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant,

Starbucks Coffee

18 Highway 395

Stateline

Score: 99

Employees must utilize hand sinks for hand washing only.