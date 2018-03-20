Health Inspections for March 18
March 20, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
March 9
Montbleu Resort
Casino and Spa
Caterer, offsite catering
55 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Montbleu Resort
Casino and Spa
Bar, Opal Lounge Bar
55 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 93
No soap and towels at the hand sinks. The hand sink is dirty, and utilized as a dump sink.
Employees must test the dishwasher at the beginning of each shift. No test trips were found.
No sanitation buckets.
Montbleu Resort
Casino and Spa
Mobile Food Cart;
Waffle cart
55 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
March 14
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant,
Starbucks Coffee
18 Highway 395
Stateline
Score: 99
Employees must utilize hand sinks for hand washing only.