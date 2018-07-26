Health Inspections for July 26, 2018

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

June 28

KFC

Restaurant

1338 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 91

A large piece of soiled equipment was being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

The soiled bottoms of cookie trays were stacked on top of cookies in soiled trays. Boxed food and food packaging were being stored on top of a very soiled food tray.

Frozen condensate was found on the floor in the walk-in freezer and on equipment piping and air conditioning unit (repeat violation). The unit needed to be repaired to stop the formation of the frozen condensate.

The ice scoop was being improperly stored on top of a box of food.

A hose attached to the mop sink faucet was extended around the corner and hung on chemical storage shelving.

A hand-wash sink and attached equipment were extremely soiled.

Many pieces of employee clothing and personal items were found in and on food and food packaging containers.

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

Restaurant, bar, snack bar and barbecue

300 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Capisce?

Bar and catering

178 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Capisce?

Bar and catering

178 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 91

The walk-in refrigerator wasn't functioning properly or holding food at safe temperatures. Raw chicken was found at 52 degrees, raw pork at 51 degrees and shelled eggs at 52 degrees. Refrigeration units were holding vegetables at 44 degrees.

Boxes of produce were being stored on the floor in the walk-in refrigerator. Vegetables were being improperly stored, uncovered, on top of boxes leaning against the wall, corrected on site.

The cutting boards were damaged and worn.

Clutter needed to be eliminated from the storage room.

June 29

Dollar Tree

Market

911 Topsy Lane

Score: 96

Many canned and packaged goods were so damaged they had to be pulled from sales.

Shelves needed to be cleaned and sanitized.

Pest control mechanisms needed to be adjusted to increase effectiveness.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Bar; Portable Bar 7

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Bar; Portable Bar 8

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100