Health Inspections for Feb. 14
February 13, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Feb. 1
Heavenly
Restaurant,
Boulder Lodge.
375 Quaking Aspen Road
Stateline
Score: 100
Heavenly
Warehouse; Heavenly
375 Quaking Aspen Road
Stateline
Score: 100
Feb. 2
Lakeside Inn & Casino
Caterer; Casino catering
168 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 98
The Hand sink was fill with food residue, indicating that employees are utilizing the sink for dumping.
Lakeside Inn & Casino
Warehouse
168 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Lakeside Inn & Casino
Restaurant; Timbers
168 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Feb. 5
Sweet Images LTD
Bakery; Lynn A. Falcone
1363 Highway 395 No. 7
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant;
Main Kitchen
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 96
Uncovered buckets of stocl are stored directly underneath the walk-in refrigerator.
Plastic cups are being used to scoop up dry gods. Employees must utilize scoops with handles to properly dispense items such as flour, rice, sugar, or any dry goods.
The cutting boards are pitted and worn.
Edgewood Tahoe
Caterer; Bobby King
(includes trailer
for events).
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 100
Feb. 6
Douglas County
Community &
Senior Center
Restaurant & kitchen
1329 Waterloo Lane
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Feb. 7
Whittell High School
School Kitchen
240 Warrior Way
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100