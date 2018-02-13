Health Inspections for Feb. 14

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Feb. 1

Heavenly

Restaurant,

Boulder Lodge.

375 Quaking Aspen Road

Stateline

Score: 100

Heavenly

Warehouse; Heavenly

375 Quaking Aspen Road

Stateline

Score: 100

Feb. 2

Lakeside Inn & Casino

Caterer; Casino catering

168 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 98

The Hand sink was fill with food residue, indicating that employees are utilizing the sink for dumping.

Lakeside Inn & Casino

Warehouse

168 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Lakeside Inn & Casino

Restaurant; Timbers

168 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Feb. 5

Sweet Images LTD

Bakery; Lynn A. Falcone

1363 Highway 395 No. 7

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant;

Main Kitchen

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 96

Uncovered buckets of stocl are stored directly underneath the walk-in refrigerator.

Plastic cups are being used to scoop up dry gods. Employees must utilize scoops with handles to properly dispense items such as flour, rice, sugar, or any dry goods.

The cutting boards are pitted and worn.

Edgewood Tahoe

Caterer; Bobby King

(includes trailer

for events).

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 100

Feb. 6

Douglas County

Community &

Senior Center

Restaurant & kitchen

1329 Waterloo Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Feb. 7

Whittell High School

School Kitchen

240 Warrior Way

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100