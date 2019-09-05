Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

July 29

Thai Jasmine

Restaurant

1332 U.S. 395 #20-A

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Sonic Drive-In of Minden

Restaurant; drive-through restaurant

1652 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed the makeup unit near the grill unable to safely hold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Ensure that the unit is serviced, even though all foods being stored are being used for no more than a couple of hours. All cold/hot holding units must be functioning properly for smooth operations.

Non-critical violation: Food stored in unapproved locations where sources of contamination are present. The location of the powdered batter and other mixes must be relocated in an area where no possible cross-contamination may occur. When asked, the batter mix is being stored under the three-compartment sink.

Non-critical violation: Garbage container and/or storage areas dirty and not cleaned frequently enough to prevent odors and pest attraction. Observed dried grease and clutter around the dumpster, posing risks of pest/rodent attraction.

Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Observed the bottom portion of the back door leading to the dumpster area not properly sealed.

Ironwood Cinemas Snack Bar

Snack bar/concession

1760 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Test strips not readily available to measure sanitizer concentrations. Facility might have test strips but were not available during time of inspection. Ensure that test strips are being used to test bleach concentrations in the warewashing area. Bleach concentrations must read between 50 and 100 ppm.

Non-critical violation: Equipment is designed for household use and is not suitable for commercial usage. Observed a refrigeration unit holding hot dogs and garnishes that is not for commercial use. The inspector was told that this was a temporary solution and another commercial refrigeration unit is in the process of being ordered. Also, a thermometer must be provided for the temporary unit to monitor cold holding temperatures.

July 30

Dotty’s #71 Restaurant

Bar

27 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Dart Beverage Center

Market; liquor store

148 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Dart Beverage Center

Bar; tasting bar

148 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Sanchez Ranch Meat Co.

Market; small grocery/market

1734 U.S. 395 #B

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed eggs in the walk-in refrigeration unit and meat products in the walk-in freezer stored on the floor.

Non-critical violation: Test strips not readily available to measure sanitizer concentrations. Obtain test strips to test sanitizer (quaternary ammonium) concentrations to ensure all dishware are being properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Sanitizer concentrations should be tested between 200 and 400 ppm. The dishwasher must be tested at least once every day to make sure the unit is dispensing sanitizer. Inspector tested sanitizer at 400 ppm for both the dishwasher and three-compartment sink.

July 31

Sierra Market

Convenience store; all pre-packaged goods

1532 N. U.S. 395 #8

Gardnerville

Score: 7

Grade: A

Critical violation: Inspector observed raw eggs stored with or above other dairy products: milk, butter and juice.

Non-critical violation: Ice machine or receptacle interior surfaces moldy. The deflector blade of the ice machine was observed with mold buildup. It is recommended that the ice machine is professionally serviced quarterly to prevent malfunction and dirt/mold buildup.

Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Observed air gaps on the bottom part of the back door.

Aug. 1

The Knaughty Pine Bar and Grill

Bar

488 Mountain Meadow Drive

Genoa

Score: 5

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). Disposable paper towels were not stocked in the handwashing sink area. Handwashing sinks must be fully stocked both with soap and disposable paper towels to allow employees to practice proper handwashing procedures. This is a repeat violation from the last inspection and must be corrected immediately.

Non-critical violation: Damp wiping cloths observed laying around on counters and not properly stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure that wiping cloths are stored in the sanitizer solution to stay cleaned and sanitized. Also, the sanitizer solution must be changed out with a new solution at least every four hours or when needed.

The Knaughty Pine Bar and Grill

Restaurant

488 Mountain Meadow Drive

Genoa

Score: 6

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. At the time of inspection, there was no certified food protection manager on site or available via phone call. It is uncertain that there is a CFPM for the facility. A CFPM will need to be obtained by the next routine inspection.

Non-critical violation: Rare, raw or undercooked animal foods are offered for sale or service but no consumer advisory is present to communicate the increased food safety risk that these foods pose.

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed the make-up unit near the grill unable to safely hold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surface dirty. Inspector observed the sides of the grill with excessive food/dirt/grease build-up. The hood system is due for deep cleaning. Ensure the hood system is being professionally serviced/cleaned every couple of months. It is recommended that it is done quarterly.

Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed food products stored in the make-up unit near the grill at an internal temperature of 43 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Aug. 6

Zephyr Cove Resort

Warehouse

760 U.S. 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 0

Grade: A

Nevada State 4-H Camp

Support kitchen

1 4-H Camp Road

Stateline

Score: 4

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: No person in charge present at time of inspection.

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

The Foursquare Church of Carson City

Warehouse

3690 S. U.S. 395

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

GE Cafeteria

Restaurant

1631 Bently Pkwy. South

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

GE Cafeteria

Caterer

1631 Bently Pkwy. South

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

China Springs Youth Camp

School kitchen

225 China Spring Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Family Dollar

Retail grocery

1499 Albite Road

Wellington

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed prepackaged sliced deli meat exceeding the expiration date.

Aug. 7

Dairy Queen of Minden

Restaurant

1710 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: A cold holding thermometer is missing, inaccurate, is not located in the warmest part of the cold holding unit or is not located to be easily readable. Ensure that all refrigeration and freezer units have thermometers to monitor temperature control.

Non-critical violation: Warewashing equipment is inadequate, damaged or otherwise in need of repair/servicing. The warewashing sanitizing concentration was measuring over 400 ppm (quarternary ammonium). Ideal concentrations should be between 200 and 400 ppm.

JM Discount Liquor

Packaged liquor

1294 Kimmerling Road

Gardnerville

Score: 5

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Ice machine or receptacle; interior surfaces moldy. Observed pink mold build-up along the deflector blade.

Non-critical violation: A cold holding thermometer is missing, inaccurate, is not located in the warmest part of the cold holding unit or is not located to be easily readable. Ensure that all refrigeration and freezer units have thermometers to monitor temperature control.

Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are damaged or otherwise in poor condition and are in need of repair or replacement. Observed broken and missing floor tiles in the back area near and inside the walk-in cooler. All missing/broken tiles must be repaired by the next routine inspection.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Bar; California Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 7

Grade: A

Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Bar; center service bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Aug. 8

More Alive Now

Processing plant for food

1425 Industrial Way #C

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Carson Country Market

Convenience store

924 Mica Drive

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are damaged or otherwise in poor condition and are in need of repair or replacement. Observed missing and/or broken tiles in need of repair near and inside the walk-in cooler.

Rite of Passage, ATCS

School kitchen

2560 Business Pkwy.

Minden

Score: 2

Grade: A

Critical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. Facility cook has a food handler certificate but not the Certified Food Protection Manager certificate. By the next routine inspection, a CFPM must be obtained.

Mott Canyon Tavern and Grill

Restaurant

259 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 4

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed frozen pizza and chicken stored in the freezer uncovered.

Non-critical violation: Ready-to-Eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Mott Canyon Tavern and Grill

Bar

259 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 7

Grade: A

Critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed consumable ice unprotected.

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Restaurant

50 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Support kitchen; main kitchen

50 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Critical violation: No functional handwash sink present in food prep/handling area (handwash absent, undesignated, damaged and/or otherwise unusable).

Aug. 12

PJ’s Liquor

Convenience store

1276 Kimmerling Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Yogurt Beach

Restaurant; yogurt shop

1330 Waterloo Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Aspire Continuation High School

School kitchen

1680 Bently Pkwy.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A