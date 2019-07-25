Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

June 18

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Portable bar; concert arena frozen bar area

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Bar; Friday’s Station Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Walmart #5864

Market

1511 Grant St.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Garbage container and/or storage areas dirty with leakage, which could potentially attract pest and vermin. Leakage observed coming from one of the two dumpsters provided for the store. Switch dumpster out with a new one so that all refuse are contained until being properly disposed of.

Walmart #5864

Meat/seafood department

1511 Grant St.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Walmart #5864

Produce department

1511 Grant St.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Walmart #5864

Bakery

1511 Grant St.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Observed ice buildup along the pipes of the cooling fan.

Walmart #5864

Deli department

1511 Grant St.

Gardnerville

Score: 5

Grade: A

Critical violation: Food-contact surfaces and utensils are not sanitized in a timely manner. When asked how often the slicer machines are washed, rinsed and sanitized, they are being washed toward the end of the night and used at the beginning of the day.

Critical violation: Thermometers for the unit holding the cheese and deli meat were observed not working.

Critical violation: Observed ice buildup along the pipes of the cooling fan and on the floor near the front of the unit door.

June 19

David Walley’s 1862 Resort

Restaurant; Harriet’s Cafe

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

David Walley’s 1862 Resort

Restaurant; cafe bar

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

David Walley’s 1862 Resort

Restaurant; gazebo support kitchen

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

David Walley’s 1862 Resort

Bar; 1862 Saloon

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa

Score: 4

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: The three-compartment sink is currently being utilized as a makeshift handwashing sink. Install a dedicated handsink to be fully up to code.

David Walley’s 1862 Resort

Restaurant; main kitchen

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa

Score: 4

Grade: A

David Walley’s 1862 Resort

Restaurant; main kitchen

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa

Score: 2

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Inspector observed make-up/reach-in unit unable to safely hold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Noncritical violation: Observed ice buildup in the walk-in freezer.

Noncritical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed food products stored in one of the make-up/reach-in units at an internal temperature of 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

June 20

El Agaveno Mexican Bistro and Seafood

Bar

1776 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

El Agaveno Mexican Bistro and Seafood

Restaurant

1776 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 2

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Observed ice machine with mold buildup along the deflector blade.

Noncritical violation: Observed the floors in the walk-in cooler in need of repair. The exposed areas of the floor can lead to mold buildup.

Noncritical violation: Lighting is inadequate. Observed all of the lighting in the dry storage area not providing enough light for employees to clearly see and/or walk around without risking possible injuries. All light fixtures must adequately provide light.

Noncritical violation: Lights are not properly shielded or protected in case of glass breakage: – Observed broken shield near the dishwasher area. A new replacement is on order prior to inspection. – All lights near the bar line and salad station are glass bulbs and not shielded, which could potentially contaminate the food products along the line, including the ice. It is recommended that shatterproof light bulbs are used to replace the existing glass bulbs.

June 21

Butter

Caterer; caterer/depot is St. Gall’s Church

1425 Industrial Way #C

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Panchitas Inc. Killer Salsa

Processing plant for food

811 Short Ct.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Panchitas Inc. Killer Salsa

Caterer

811 Short Ct.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Sharkey’s Casino

Bar with 43 seats

1440 U.S. 395 North

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Observed food/ice stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed ice not covered along the bar, increasing possible risks of contamination of dust particles, food debris and/or other liquids.

Sharkey’s Casino

Restaurant with 155 seats

1440 U.S. 395 North

Gardnerville

Score: 12

Grade: B

Critical violation: Observed employees touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Observed bare hands being used when handling raw food products to handling ready-to-eat foods without properly washing hands in between tasks. Ensure that hands are being washed in between each task, and gloves are being utilized to prevent bare hand contact and risks of cross-contamination.

Noncritical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. There is no certified food protection manager (CFPM) for the facility. There must be at least one CFPM present during all hours of operation. It is recommended to have at least two or more of the cooks certified. A copy of the five accredited programs for obtaining CFPM certificates have been given to the manager (Dee).

Noncritical violation: Inspector observed refrigeration units unable to safely hold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Ensure that all refrigeration units are closely being monitored so that food products are being held at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Daily logs are recommended to be kept so that all refrigeration units are being checked for proper cold holding temperatures.

Noncritical violation: Damp wiping cloths observed not properly stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure wiping cloths are being stored in the sanitizer buckets at all times and the sanitizer dispenser is being tested at least once every day to ensure proper concentrations.

Noncritical violation: Observed leakage from the dishwasher area and near the back wall of the grill.

Noncritical violation: Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped. Cutting board on the right makeup unit facing away from the grill area is in need of replacement.

Noncritical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Back door near mop sink area observed with gaps on the bottom. This is a repeat noncritical violation from the last year year’s inspection.

Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed vegetables and uncooked shrimp, pork, chicken wings stored in the bottom cooling units below the grill and make-up units near the prep line at an internal temperature of 43 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit.

June 25

Hamdogs

Bar

1267 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 4

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Evidence of employees using handwash sinks for purposes other than handwashing (washing, tools or utensils, prepping food, etc.).

Noncritical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). No paper towels were present during time of inspection.

Noncritical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed ice not covered for consumer use.

Hamdogs

Caterer

1267 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Hamdogs

Restaurant

1267 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 4

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired.

Noncritical violation: Inspector observed the main make-up unit and the bottom reach-in unit under the meat cutter unable to safely hold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Noncritical violation: Establishment does not have enough adequate refrigeration for its operations needs, resulting in excessive use of ice and/or impractical use of time as a public health control for the volume of food and type of operations. Observed uncooked French fries being stored in a noncommercial cooler with no temperature control. French fries need to be moved to another freezer or cooler unit to ensure that the product stays cold at a temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Noncritical violation: Refrigerator racks/shelves are rusty, corroded or not maintained to be smooth and easily cleanable.

Noncritical violation: Non-food contact surface dirty. Inspector observed the side of the grills, refrigeration units and cords near the units soiled with lots of food debris build-up.

Noncritical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are dirty.

Noncritical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed deli meat, raw meat stored in the main make-up unit at an internal temperature of 44 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Alpine Crepes

Caterer

950 Monument Peak Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

June 28

Cowboys Cafe

Restaurant

1679 U.S. 395 #A

Minden

Score: 2

Grade: A

Noncritical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. Facility will have 60 days from today (June 28) to acquire a certified food protection manager certificate. Once certificate has been acquired, notify the health inspector for a copy to be submitted for records.

Noncritical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. At the time of the follow-up inspection, inspector observed meat products being improperly thawed in the produce wash sink without being under running water. Ensure that thawing practices are consistent, even during busy hours.

Noncritical violation: An employee’s hair is not effectively restrained. Ensure that all employees in the kitchen are wearing hair restraints from possible food contamination.

Cowboys Cafe

Barbecue

1679 U.S. 395 #A

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Tahoe Beach Club

Portable Bar

1 Beach Club Drive

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Tahoe Beach Club

Barbecue

1 Beach Club Drive

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Kava Kava Juice & Java

Restaurant; juices and coffees

260 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa

Bar; Blu #1

55 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A