Health Inspections
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
May 21
Jacks Valley Elementary School
School kitchen
701 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Pinon Hills Elementary School
School kitchen
1479 Stephanie Way
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Trimmer Outpost
Market
2276 Main St.
Genoa
Score: 0
Grade: A
Trimmer Outpost
Restaurant
2276 Main St.
Genoa
Score: 0
Grade: A
Trimmer Outpost
Caterer
2276 Main St.
Genoa
Score: 0
Grade: A
Zephyr Point Presbyterian
Restaurant; Tahoe Cafeteria
660 U.S. 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 0
Grade: A
Zephyr Point Presbyterian
Snack bar/concession; conference center
660 U.S. 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe
Bar; The Mountain Bar
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe
Portable bar; concert arena stage right tent
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe
Bar; Cliche Lounge
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Portable bar; portable bar 7
50 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Michelsen Gasamart Inc.
217 Kingsbury Grade
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 22
Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School
School kitchen
701 Long Valley Road
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Gene Scarselli Elementary School
School kitchen
699 Long Valley Way
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Arrow Native Indian Tacos
Restaurant
3920 Carter Way #D
Wellington
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 23
100 Proof Bar Service
Bar
1400 U.S. 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Sunridge Golf and Recreations
Bar
1000 Long Drive
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Sunridge Golf and Recreations
Snack bar/concession
1000 Long Drive
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; American River Cafe
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 6
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Evidence of employees eating in proximity or manner that may potentially contaminate exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles (corrected May 23).
Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.
Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed raw beef stored in prep refrigeration units at an internal temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe
Support kitchen
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 5
Grade: A
Critical violation: No functional handwash sink present in food prep/handling area.
Non-critical violation: Damp wiping cloths observed laying around on counters and not properly stored in sanitizer solution.
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
Bar; American River Service Bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 24
Walmart #5864
Retail grocery
1511 Grant St.
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Carson Valley Community Food Closet
Warehouse
1251 Waterloo Lane
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Grateful Dogs
Mobile food vehicle
1421 N. Marion Russell Drive
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 25
The Bus Boys
Mobile food vehicle
1153 Jewell Ave.
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 28
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; snack bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Barbecue
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #1
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #2
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #3
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #4
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #5
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #6
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #7
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #8
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #9
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #10
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar #11
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; Brook’s Bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 7
Grade: A
Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.
Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and protected. Inspector observed consumable ice uncovered.
Edgewood Tahoe
Portable bar; portable bar South Room
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed consumable ice bin with no lid for protection.
Edgewood Tahoe
Bar; main bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Bar; bar at snack bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; snack bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 5
Grade: A
Critical violation: Install a portable sink adjacent to the barbecue.
CC Meneley Elementary School
School kitchen
1446 Muir Drive
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 29
Subway
Restaurant 0-50 seats
100 W. Winnie Lane
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed chicken being thawed on counter at ambient temperature.
Gather
Restaurant 0-50 seats
402 N. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 2
Grade: A
Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for hot holding observed at or below 129 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed food in steam table being kept between 110 degrees Fahrenheit and 120 degrees Fahrenheit due to equipment not being set up correctly and food not being stirred.
Kim Lee’s Sushi and Teri
Restaurant 0-50 seats; sushi bar
319 N. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed fish product left on cutting board at ambient temperature.
Kim Lee’s Sushi and Teri
Restaurant 0-50 seats; oyster bar
319 N. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A