Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

May 21

Jacks Valley Elementary School

School kitchen

701 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Pinon Hills Elementary School

School kitchen

1479 Stephanie Way

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Trimmer Outpost

Market

2276 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

Trimmer Outpost

Restaurant

2276 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

Trimmer Outpost

Caterer

2276 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

Zephyr Point Presbyterian

Restaurant; Tahoe Cafeteria

660 U.S. 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 0

Grade: A

Zephyr Point Presbyterian

Snack bar/concession; conference center

660 U.S. 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Bar; The Mountain Bar

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Portable bar; concert arena stage right tent

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Bar; Cliche Lounge

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Portable bar; portable bar 7

50 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Michelsen Gasamart Inc.

217 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 22

Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School

School kitchen

701 Long Valley Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Gene Scarselli Elementary School

School kitchen

699 Long Valley Way

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Arrow Native Indian Tacos

Restaurant

3920 Carter Way #D

Wellington

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 23

100 Proof Bar Service

Bar

1400 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Sunridge Golf and Recreations

Bar

1000 Long Drive

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Sunridge Golf and Recreations

Snack bar/concession

1000 Long Drive

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; American River Cafe

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 6

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Evidence of employees eating in proximity or manner that may potentially contaminate exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles (corrected May 23).

Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed raw beef stored in prep refrigeration units at an internal temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Support kitchen

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 5

Grade: A

Critical violation: No functional handwash sink present in food prep/handling area.

Non-critical violation: Damp wiping cloths observed laying around on counters and not properly stored in sanitizer solution.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Bar; American River Service Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 24

Walmart #5864

Retail grocery

1511 Grant St.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Carson Valley Community Food Closet

Warehouse

1251 Waterloo Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Grateful Dogs

Mobile food vehicle

1421 N. Marion Russell Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 25

The Bus Boys

Mobile food vehicle

1153 Jewell Ave.

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 28

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; snack bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Barbecue

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #1

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #2

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #3

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #4

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #5

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #6

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #7

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #8

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #9

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #10

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar #11

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; Brook’s Bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 7

Grade: A

Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.

Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and protected. Inspector observed consumable ice uncovered.

Edgewood Tahoe

Portable bar; portable bar South Room

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed consumable ice bin with no lid for protection.

Edgewood Tahoe

Bar; main bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Bar; bar at snack bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; snack bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 5

Grade: A

Critical violation: Install a portable sink adjacent to the barbecue.

CC Meneley Elementary School

School kitchen

1446 Muir Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 29

Subway

Restaurant 0-50 seats

100 W. Winnie Lane

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed chicken being thawed on counter at ambient temperature.

Gather

Restaurant 0-50 seats

402 N. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 2

Grade: A

Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for hot holding observed at or below 129 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed food in steam table being kept between 110 degrees Fahrenheit and 120 degrees Fahrenheit due to equipment not being set up correctly and food not being stirred.

Kim Lee’s Sushi and Teri

Restaurant 0-50 seats; sushi bar

319 N. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed fish product left on cutting board at ambient temperature.

Kim Lee’s Sushi and Teri

Restaurant 0-50 seats; oyster bar

319 N. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A