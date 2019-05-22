Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

April 22

Rancho Liquor 99 Cents and More

Packaged liquor; liquor store

1302 Langley Drive #7, 8

Gardnerville

Score: 5

Grade: A

Critical violation: Inspector observed raw eggs stored above milk. Eggs must be stored below all other food and beverage products to prevent cross-contamination if eggs were to break and cause leakage.

Non-critical violation: Observed no thermometer to be easily located in walk-in unit. Also observed a heat thermometer place in the freezer reach-in unit not being able to measure accurate temperatures.

Moose and Squirrel Bar

Bar

1302 Langley Drive #4

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Warewashing equipment is inadequate, damaged or otherwise in need of repair/servicing. The facility’s high temperature dishwashing machine was not reaching the required temperature at dish level (160 degrees Fahrenheit). Facility will need to use an alternative method until machine has been repaired. A follow-up will be conducted to ensure machine is properly functioning.

Dollar General Gardnerville

Retail grocery

1257 Pit Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Grocery Outlet #264

Retail grocery

1329 U.S. 395 #12-3

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed raw salmon and other raw meat products stored on the floor.

April 25

C.O.D. Casino

Bar

1595 Esmeralda Ave.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Nevada Joe Coffee on Main

Takeout; coffees and other beverages to go

1572 N. U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap. Ensure hand sink is always stocked with soap and paper towels to allow employees to practice proper handwashing procedures. Soap bottles should not be transferred back and forth from the warewashing area to the hand sink. Each area must be provided with its own.

JJ’s Mexican Food

1532 N. U.S. 395 #7

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Restroom adjacent to dining room areas or located in areas of food preparation or warewashing not self-closing.

Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed __ stored in __ at an internal temperature of __ degrees Fahrenheit.

Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed raw beef, raw chicken, salsa, cooked beef stored in plastic containers in the reach-in unit at an internal temperature of 42 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It is highly recommended to switch to stainless steel containers so that heat transfer is more efficient rather than continuing to use plastic containers. Plastic containers are great insulators and are not recommended when trying to cool down food products. If continuing to use plastic containers, portions must be half the amount that is normally being stored in order to keep temperatures 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Facility must strictly monitor each refrigeration unit in the kitchen area if storing multiple batches of food. It is important to keep temperatures from reaching 41 degrees Fahrenheit and above to prevent bacteria growth and risks of foodborne illnesses. All prep table units also must be monitored to be kept close when not preparing food dishes to keep temperatures below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heavenly

Bar; East Peak Outdoor Bar

375 Quaking Aspen Road

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

April 26

Dollar Tree #03743

Market

1770 U.S. 395 #A

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed restroom missing a small portion of tile near toilet floor.

Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry. Replace insulation gaskets for the back entry door of the store to prevent pests and other vermin from gaining entry access to the back storage area.

Target Store T-1239

Restaurant

910 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Target Store T-1239

Market

910 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; Adventure Cafe

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

April 30

Cafe Girasole

Restaurant

1483 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Cafe Girasole

Caterer; Abby-Jo’s Catering

1483 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Tahoe Toffee Candy Co.

Processing plant for candy

P.O. Box 2221

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A