Health Inspections
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
April 22
Rancho Liquor 99 Cents and More
Packaged liquor; liquor store
1302 Langley Drive #7, 8
Gardnerville
Score: 5
Grade: A
Critical violation: Inspector observed raw eggs stored above milk. Eggs must be stored below all other food and beverage products to prevent cross-contamination if eggs were to break and cause leakage.
Non-critical violation: Observed no thermometer to be easily located in walk-in unit. Also observed a heat thermometer place in the freezer reach-in unit not being able to measure accurate temperatures.
Moose and Squirrel Bar
Bar
1302 Langley Drive #4
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Warewashing equipment is inadequate, damaged or otherwise in need of repair/servicing. The facility’s high temperature dishwashing machine was not reaching the required temperature at dish level (160 degrees Fahrenheit). Facility will need to use an alternative method until machine has been repaired. A follow-up will be conducted to ensure machine is properly functioning.
Dollar General Gardnerville
Retail grocery
1257 Pit Road
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Grocery Outlet #264
Retail grocery
1329 U.S. 395 #12-3
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Inspector observed raw salmon and other raw meat products stored on the floor.
April 25
C.O.D. Casino
Bar
1595 Esmeralda Ave.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Nevada Joe Coffee on Main
Takeout; coffees and other beverages to go
1572 N. U.S. 395
Minden
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap. Ensure hand sink is always stocked with soap and paper towels to allow employees to practice proper handwashing procedures. Soap bottles should not be transferred back and forth from the warewashing area to the hand sink. Each area must be provided with its own.
JJ’s Mexican Food
1532 N. U.S. 395 #7
Gardnerville
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Restroom adjacent to dining room areas or located in areas of food preparation or warewashing not self-closing.
Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed __ stored in __ at an internal temperature of __ degrees Fahrenheit.
Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed raw beef, raw chicken, salsa, cooked beef stored in plastic containers in the reach-in unit at an internal temperature of 42 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It is highly recommended to switch to stainless steel containers so that heat transfer is more efficient rather than continuing to use plastic containers. Plastic containers are great insulators and are not recommended when trying to cool down food products. If continuing to use plastic containers, portions must be half the amount that is normally being stored in order to keep temperatures 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Facility must strictly monitor each refrigeration unit in the kitchen area if storing multiple batches of food. It is important to keep temperatures from reaching 41 degrees Fahrenheit and above to prevent bacteria growth and risks of foodborne illnesses. All prep table units also must be monitored to be kept close when not preparing food dishes to keep temperatures below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heavenly
Bar; East Peak Outdoor Bar
375 Quaking Aspen Road
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
April 26
Dollar Tree #03743
Market
1770 U.S. 395 #A
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed restroom missing a small portion of tile near toilet floor.
Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry. Replace insulation gaskets for the back entry door of the store to prevent pests and other vermin from gaining entry access to the back storage area.
Target Store T-1239
Restaurant
910 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Target Store T-1239
Market
910 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; Adventure Cafe
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
April 30
Cafe Girasole
Restaurant
1483 U.S. 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Cafe Girasole
Caterer; Abby-Jo’s Catering
1483 U.S. 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Tahoe Toffee Candy Co.
Processing plant for candy
P.O. Box 2221
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A