Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

April 11

Park Place AM/PM

Delicatessen

1338 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Park Place AM/PM

Market

1338 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

April 15

JJ’s Mexican Food

1532 N. Highway 395 #7

Gardnerville

Score: 16

Grade: B

Non-critical violation: No person in charge present at time of inspection.

Non-critical violation: The person in charge was unable to demonstrate to the health authority knowledge of the prevention of food borne illness relevant to the risks inherent to the food operations within the facility.

Non-critical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired.

Critical violation: Observed employees not washing hands thoroughly enough to effectively remove soil. Observed employee washing hands with gloves still on. Gloves must be taken off prior to performing proper hand washing procedures.

Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. All food products must be date marked and used with seven days to prevent the growth of bacteria. Food products were without labels. All food products must be labeled for easy determination of what the products are.

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed reach-in units in prep area unable to safely hold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Non-critical violation: A cold holding thermometer is missing, inaccurate, is not located in the warmest part of the cold holding unit or is not located to be easily readable.

Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored. Facility must store sani buckets near prep area to ensure proper sanitizing of food contact surfaces. Towels must also be stored in the buckets.

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed green tomatoes stored on the floor. All food products must be stored at least 6 inches off the ground to prevent contamination.

Non-critical violation: Test strips not readily available to measure sanitizer concentrations. Facility is using chlorine/bleach for sanitizing food contact surfaces and has quat test strips. Facility is not using quat for any sanitizing purposes and must obtain chlorine test strips.

Non-critical violation: Cutting board/block surface areas are excessively cracked, cut or chipped. Replace cutting boards to prevent bacteria from proliferating within the grooves.

Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are damaged or otherwise in poor condition and are in need of repair or replacement. Observed floor tiles near back door and near dishwashing machine cracked/broken. Must repair tiles to prevent pooling of water and mold buildup.

Non-critical violation: Ventilation hoods, devices and filters are not properly designed or constructed. Ventilation hoods were observed dirty and must be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent fire risks.

Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed raw beef, meatballs and other raw meat products stored in top reach-in, top and bottom make-up units at an internal temperature of 43 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Eggs were stored in ambient temperature.

April 16

Buckaroos

Bar

1435 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Warewashing equipment is inadequate, damaged or otherwise in need of repair/servicing. Sanitizing dishwasher was observed not dispensing proper concentrations of sanitizer.

Sierra Chef LLC

Retail grocery; market

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: A cold holding thermometer is missing, inaccurate, is not located in the warmest part of the cold holding unit or is not located to be easily readable. Refrigeration units do not have thermometers throughout facility.

Non-critical facility: Test strips not readily available to measure sanitizer concentrations. Facility needs to obtain chlorine test strips in order to test sanitizing solution at least once every day or when needed.

Sierra Chef LLC

Caterer

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

Sierra Chef LLC

Barbecue

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 0

Grade: A

Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa

Bar; Blu #2

55 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa

Bar; showroom bar #1

55 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa

Bar; showroom bar #2

55 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

April 17

Seven Eleven #23074

Snack bar/concession

1060 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Seven Eleven #23074

Market

1060 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Subway (inside Walmart)

Restaurant

Highway 395 and Charlotte Way

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

April 18

Carson Valley Golf Course

Bar

1027 Riverview Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Equipment is not properly installed. Ice storage bin was observed with beverage outlet hoses installed directly in the bin and in direct contact with consumable ice, posing high risk of contamination.

Carson Valley Golf Course

Snack bar/concession

1027 Riverview Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Ice machine or receptacle; interior surfaces moldy. Per operator, maintenance is done twice per year. It is highly recommended to have maintenance on the ice machine be done quarterly or when needed.

Pacific Gasoline

Market

1479 N. U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Floors are damaged or otherwise in poor condition and are in need of repair or replacement near back reach-in unit.

Red Hut Cafe

Restaurant

320 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 9

Grade: A

Critical violation: Inspector observed raw vegetables stored with/above raw beef.

Non-critical violation: Food safety manager was not present during this shift.

Non-critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse (corrected April 18).

Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored.

April 19

Thai Thai

Restaurant

1665 Lucerne St. #A

Minden

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed vegetables stored in refrigeration unit at an internal temperature of 44 degrees Fahrenheit.