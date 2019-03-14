Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Feb. 15

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Bar; tasting bar

1601 Water St.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Processing plant for food

1601 Water St.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Warehouse

1601 Water St.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Bar; third floor bar

1601 Water St.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Support kitchen; first floor kitchen

1601 Water St.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Retail food producer; manufacturing liquor

1601 Water St.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Battle Born Wine

Packaged liquor

1448 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Feb. 20

Kim's Donuts

Restaurant

1329 N. U.S. 395 #3

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Feb. 18

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Peek Night Club North Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 4

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed uncovered ice.

Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets or spray bottles not available for sanitizing food prep surfaces or sanitizer concentration for sanitation buckets or spray bottles is not acceptable.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Peek Night Club South Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed food stored and unprotected. Inspector observed uncovered ice.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; South Shore North Service Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; Taco Restaurant

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; Taco Bar #1

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable bar; Taco Bar #2

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Processing plant for food; butcher shop

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored.

Non-critical violation: Floors in the walk-in refrigerators are badly soiled.