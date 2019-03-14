Health Inspections
March 14, 2019
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
Feb. 15
Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Bar; tasting bar
1601 Water St.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Processing plant for food
1601 Water St.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Warehouse
1601 Water St.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Bar; third floor bar
1601 Water St.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Support kitchen; first floor kitchen
1601 Water St.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Retail food producer; manufacturing liquor
1601 Water St.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Battle Born Wine
Packaged liquor
1448 U.S. 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Feb. 20
Kim's Donuts
Restaurant
1329 N. U.S. 395 #3
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Feb. 18
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Peek Night Club North Bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 4
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed uncovered ice.
Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets or spray bottles not available for sanitizing food prep surfaces or sanitizer concentration for sanitation buckets or spray bottles is not acceptable.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Peek Night Club South Bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed food stored and unprotected. Inspector observed uncovered ice.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; South Shore North Service Bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; Taco Restaurant
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; Taco Bar #1
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable bar; Taco Bar #2
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Processing plant for food; butcher shop
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored.
Non-critical violation: Floors in the walk-in refrigerators are badly soiled.